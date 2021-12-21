Getting seated in venues

The B.C. government has announced a series of new restrictions, accelerating rapid-testing, postponing surgeries and speeding vaccine booster rollout in response to a wave of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases crashing over the province.

Effective Dec. 22 at 11:59 p.m., bars and nightclubs must close, gyms/fitness centres and dance studios must close and all indoor gatherings of any size are cancelled.

Seated venues now have reduced capacity to 50%, regardless of venue size, vaccination and masking. The limit on six people per table at restaurants, pubs and cafes has returned.

These orders are in addition to the restrictions imposed last week that forced the cancellation of sports tournaments and placed limits on personal gatherings. The orders are in place until January 18.

B.C. health officials say the Omicron variant is rapidly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the province and has reached that point in Vancouver Coastal Health. Interior Health appears to be trending a few days behind.

With a spike in cases mostly in people aged 18-35, the government says the restrictions are being put in place to “buy more time to learn more about Omicron and ensure more of the population have received booster doses.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said while the Omicron variant will result in an increase in breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe illness and death. Unvaccinated people remain most at risk from the more contagious variant.

Health authorities will increase vaccine booster capacity by 62% by late January over when Omicron was first discovered. New vaccination sites are being opened and pharmacy capacity will increase as the January booster rollout accelerates.