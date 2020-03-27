George is 80!

HOW CAN THIS BE? HE ONLY ACTS 63!
HE GREW UP POOR, BUT HE HAD FUN…CURLING, BALL, HE LOVED TO RUN!
THE FOURTH BOY IN A FAMILY OF TEN, LEFT SASK AT 17 AND THE ADVENTURE BEGAN…
STARTED IN A DAIRY, THEN ONTO CALGARY….WHERE MARGIE TURNED HIS WORLD AROUND!
HE ATTENDED S.A.I.T. AND STUDIED ELECTRICAL…WITH TWO LITTLE KIDS, OFF TO OLIVER THEY GO!
IN ’77, SOLAR ELECTRIC BEGAN… CAMPING, FISHING, GUITAR MAN!
WHICH GEORGE DO YOU KNOW? THE KID’S BALL COACH? THE LOCAL ELECTRICIAN? THE GOLFER?
THE CURLER? THE BALLPLAYER? THE CHURCH CHOIR TENOR? THE CLUB PRESIDENT? THE CRIME WATCHER?
THE GARDENER? THE FRIEND? THE NEIGHBOUR HAVING WATER FIGHTS?
DON’T STOP BY…..JUST GIVE GEORGE A “HONK” THIS WEEKEND WHEN YOU DRIVE PAST!!!
LOVE YOU DAD!!
TAMMY, MIKE AND FAMILIES!!!
Comments
Janette Van Vianen says
Happy birthday George – the electrician and the curler and the……well all of the above! I will honk as I drive by. Enjoy your day!
Beckett Family says
Happy Birthday George!
John Chapman says
Hold the presses. George isn’t 80.
He actually did wear this uniform at Fort Louisberg but his birthday isn’t until tomorrow the 28th. Still looking great buddy – Cheers for tomorrow, the BIG day!!!
Publisher: Oh John – how about a parade down Main Street – all floats 6 feet a part. All pirates invited.
neil seidler says
Happy birthday to you George and may you have many more. Mom sends her best to you as well. That period costume in the photo needs some work, it’s missing a button from when you let the tummy out, and those shoes look way to comfortable for that time period. I’ll drive by and give you a honk of the horn, maybe one for each year of age, if I can count that high, lol. Best to you young fella.
Bernice Myllyniemi says
Happy happy birthday, and many more, still looking good. All the best
John and Anne Kiss says
THE HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY WISHES TO GEORGE FROM JOHN AND ANNE KISS
Carolyn Madge says
George, George, George! How can you possibly be 80! For an old guy you are in remarkable shape. But then they say old electricians never die they just lose contact. Enjoy your life in good health!
George Boychuk says
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GEORGE. It’s been a pleasure and a lot of fun knowing you over the years, especially playing ball. Didn’t realize that we are that close,so now I have to respect my elder. Have a great day and many more!
George and Marie
John & Linda Nunes says
Great memories including epic summer water fights
with the neighbourhood kids
as well as the various garden and Christmas light “issues” over the years.
Best next door neighbours one could have.
Happy Birthday George.
Cathy Thompson says
Happy birthday George…
Dale Dodge says
Happy Birthday George! Being this age should mean that you are treated with the utmost respect, so I will never call you Hog Line Hagel again.
Gail Barriskill says
Happy Birthday George! All the best from Paul & I!
Rocky lundy says
Happy birthday George, your winning the race but I’m catching up to you!
Phyllis Whitten says
Hey, I knew almost all of the above the above. And if he survives this virus he should just be ready to go for quite a few more! Happy birthday George and I’m sure Ray is wishing you that from heaven as well. You were such a good friend!
(I miss you guys)
Cathryn Pidduck says
Happy Birthday to a wonderful man.
Diane Karpinsky says
Happy Birthday George!
Wishing a happy and healthy year full of laughter.
George & Diane