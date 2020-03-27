George is 80!

HOW CAN THIS BE? HE ONLY ACTS 63!

HE GREW UP POOR, BUT HE HAD FUN…CURLING, BALL, HE LOVED TO RUN!

THE FOURTH BOY IN A FAMILY OF TEN, LEFT SASK AT 17 AND THE ADVENTURE BEGAN…

STARTED IN A DAIRY, THEN ONTO CALGARY….WHERE MARGIE TURNED HIS WORLD AROUND!

HE ATTENDED S.A.I.T. AND STUDIED ELECTRICAL…WITH TWO LITTLE KIDS, OFF TO OLIVER THEY GO!

IN ’77, SOLAR ELECTRIC BEGAN… CAMPING, FISHING, GUITAR MAN!

WHICH GEORGE DO YOU KNOW? THE KID’S BALL COACH? THE LOCAL ELECTRICIAN? THE GOLFER?

THE CURLER? THE BALLPLAYER? THE CHURCH CHOIR TENOR? THE CLUB PRESIDENT? THE CRIME WATCHER?

THE GARDENER? THE FRIEND? THE NEIGHBOUR HAVING WATER FIGHTS?

DON’T STOP BY…..JUST GIVE GEORGE A “HONK” THIS WEEKEND WHEN YOU DRIVE PAST!!!

LOVE YOU DAD!!

TAMMY, MIKE AND FAMILIES!!!