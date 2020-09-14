Garbage picked up – Tuesday for recycling

Something went wrong today – but both the Town of Oliver and its contractors not overly forthcoming on detail.

Most garbage on a Monday taken to the landfill and recycling that is picked up gets shipped to Penticton for sorting….etc. etc.

This morning garbage picked up late and all recycling bins left standing.

Was is the smoke or ?? Not enough trucks or drivers?

Your fearless leader ODN contacted Waste Management which assured me – it will be fixed tomorrow. A secretary at the Town of Oliver told me this happens on occasion and I said – ……”don’t think so”.

Not in the contract.