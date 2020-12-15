Garbage pick up – changes for Xmas

Holiday curbside collection

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) residents with Friday garbage collection will see a change in service over the upcoming holiday season.

Collection is shifting one day later to Saturday.

Residents with Friday collection in rural RDOS as well as Village of Keremeos, City of Penticton, District of Summerland and Town of Oliver will receive garbage and recycling collection on Saturday, December 26, 2020 and Saturday, January 2, 2021.

No other collection dates over the holidays are affected.

Please check with your local curbside calendar for more details. Some communities have added an extra

recycling collection week during the holidays.