Gang enforcement unit attends brush fire

Brush fire – north and east of Tuc el nuit Lake at Oliver

Time started – prior to 2pm

Location – Arterra Vineyard area – Vineyard Rd off Tucelnuit Drive (OIB)

Oliver Fire Department responded

Police in attendance but not the usual local officers.

In an unmarked car – two gang enforcement members in the neighbourhood it would seem.

Fire is under control. Good water supply adjacent to the irrigation water canal east of Oliver Ready Mix.

Some concern to evacuate out of country migrant workers who are living on the vineyard adjacent to the fire scene.

Cause of fire unknown.



***

New to me – Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit

CFSEU-BC, while conducting its own investigations into those who post the greatest risk to public safety due to gang violence, plays a vital support role to police agencies in BC and beyond, frequently collaborating with law enforcement agencies across the country and around the world. The integrated approach enhanced coordination and strategic deployment against violent threats posed by organized crime groups and gangs in BC, Canada, and abroad.

CFSEU-BC’s presence in communities across British Columbia sends a message to those who benefit from and are responsible for these crimes and the violence that occurs it is our intention to hold those individuals accountable for their actions and keep the citizens of BC safe.