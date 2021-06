A suspect in a recent case of arson and break and enter in Oliver is now in custody.

Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don. Wrigglesworth reported that Steven Gallagher, 29, was arrested and is scheduled for a bail hearing today.

Wrigglesworth said Gallagher simply turned himself in without incident.

This file is related to a break-in and arson at Remedy’sRX pharmacy in Oliver on May 15.