Funeral for SO band member maybe at root of Covid case

The Penticton Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre has just been notified of a positive COVID 19 test result within our PIB community. The PIB nursing team are in the early stages of contact tracing.

It has been strongly recommended that anyone who attended the wake and/or funeral of our Nation member in Oliver on September 10 and 11 self-isolate immediately, and self-monitor for symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue.

Please contact PIB Health at (236) 700-0674 if you have immediate COVID 19 questions or concerns, or if you have symptoms and think you may require COVID 19 testing.