Fund raiser cancelled

Highway to Healing (H2H)

It is with regret that the board of H2H announces the cancellation of our ‘Drive to Provide’ fundraiser July 4 2020.

As we face this crisis together, we are hopeful that social distancing is working and that by July we will be in a different place! That being said, we couldn’t possibly ask our businesses while facing a major economic blow for financial support in terms of sponsorship and donations required to hold an event such as this.

We are grateful for the support of our communities and know you will be here for H2H in the near future!

Gail Barriskill

Highway to Healing