From the Washington Post

Natural immunity to covid is powerful.
Policymakers seem afraid to say so.
People making decisions about their health deserve honesty from their leaders.
By Marty Makary
Makary is a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, editor-in-chief of Medpage Today, and author of “The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care — and How to Fix It.”
More than 15 studies have demonstrated the power of immunity acquired by previously having the virus. A 700,000-person study from Israel two weeks ago found that those who had experienced prior infections were 27 times less likely to get a second symptomatic covid infection than those who were vaccinated. This affirmed a June Cleveland Clinic study of health-care workers (who are often exposed to the virus), in which none who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus got reinfected. The study authors concluded that “individuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection are unlikely to benefit from covid-19 vaccination.” And in May, a Washington University study found that even a mild covid infection resulted in long-lasting immunity.
So, the emerging science suggests that natural immunity is as good as or better than vaccine-induced immunity. That’s why it’s so frustrating that the Biden administration has repeatedly argued that immunity conferred by vaccines is preferable to immunity caused by natural infection, as NIH director Francis Collins told Fox News host told Bret Baier a few weeks ago. That rigid adherence to an outdated theory is also reflected in President Biden’s recent announcement that large companies must require their employees to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing, regardless of whether they previously had the virus.
Downplaying the power of natural immunity has had deadly consequences. In January, February and March, we wasted scarce vaccine doses on millions of people who previously had covid. If we had asked Americans who were already protected by natural immunity to step aside in the vaccine line, tens of thousands of lives could have been saved. This is not just in hindsight is 20/20; many of us were vehemently arguing and writing at the time for such a rationing strategy.
One reason public health officials may be afraid to acknowledge the effectiveness of natural immunity is that they fear it will lead some to choose getting the infection over vaccination. That’s a legitimate concern. But we can encourage all Americans to get vaccinated while still being honest about the data.
Gail Blidook says
If you actually go to John Hopkins medicine website Question:
“Should I get Covid-19 vaccine if I already had Covid -19?” Their answer is,
“Yes, evidence continues to indicate that getting a COVID -19 vaccine is the best protection against getting Covid-19, whether you have already had Covid-19 or not.”
They go on to cite a study published in August 2021 that indicates that if you had the virus and do not get vaccinated your risk of being reinfected is more than two times higher than those who were infected and got vaccinated. They state that evidence suggests there is some level of immunity for those who had virus but it is not known how long you are protected. Plus, the level of immunity provided by the vaccines after having Covid-19 is Higher than those who are not vaccinated. They also point out that getting vaccinated after having Covid helps protect others and reduces spread of the virus.
It is disconcerting that Mr. Makary is disagreeing with the emerging science published by the University he works for, and then making it a political issue because the Biden administration follows that science, as well as that of the CDC!
Public Health officials are agreeing there may be some immunity, but with all the variants and possible mutations is it worth discouraging as much protection as possible? The point is, no one knows for sure what immunity there is with this changing virus. Not even Mr. Makary.
The author acknowledges that there is a “legitimate concern” that some would decide to just try getting covid instead of preventing it. These people risk spreading Covid to many people who would not survive it, and one of those people could be them!
If you read the author’s last paragraph he is still saying all Americans should be encouraged to be vaccinated. His statements seem contradictory at times to me.
In other articles he states he is pro-vaccine and that those who choose not to get vaccinated are making a poor health decision. He also states that vaccine requirements for health care workers make sense.
However he doesn’t always get it right, and in some cases his statements may have contributed to complacency toward this virus.
Marty Makary also wrote ” We’ll Have Herd Immunity by April”(2021) and in Feb 2021 stated that the virus would be mostly gone by April 2021, and that the country was “racing toward an extremely low level of infection.”
In June 2021 he stated that “Americans have an entirely distorted perception of Covid risk, and the threat is now dramatically lower than during earlier stages.” That was when daily deaths were in the low 200’s.
This was just before the Delta Variant and stage 4 wave hit with a vengeance, and by September the daily death average was 1500!
John Hopkins Medicine warns that infections increase when people relax their precautions, fewer people are vaccinated, fewer people wear masks, more people gather indoors without physical distancing.
Just because someone has a big name and publishes something doesn’t mean they are correct.
Publisher says
Publisher: So what I hear you say is the the unvaccinated are causing a problem:
Vancouver Sun today
“According to the latest provincial and regional health authority information there are 28 outbreaks in long-term care, assisted-living and independent-living residences. That’s up from 16 long-term care and assisted living homes experiencing outbreaks two weeks ago, and well up from mid-July when outbreaks dropped to zero. The outbreaks include one at the Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna that is now in its third month. There have been 17 deaths since Aug. 2 at the 221-bed facility, where residents received a booster jab by Oct. 11, according to Interior Health officials.
No immunity in care facilities – stay at home.
Gail you might want to argue with the writer ( a medical expert and teacher ) of the article but not continue with the “sheep” response – we must do what most of us tell us.
Babe: Baa-ram-ewe! Baa-ram-ewe! To your breed, your fleece, your clan be true! Sheep be true! Baa-ram-ewe!
Wade Walker says
As a survivor of COVID I see no reason that I should take th vaccine as I know I can survive COVID but I am not sure I will the vaccine. Vaccine are not full proof and not without some considerable risk. Mainly because the vaccine have as of yet gone through a full trial and ia being used only under emgerncy use order. Death and long term impairments are both happening with the vaccine and there is no data on the long term effects as there is no longer study.
So if I pose no danger to anybody why would I choose to put my health in jeopardy. Many countries are recognizing as a Covid survivor you have better immunity then the vaccine.
The real question is why here in BC you can not simply get the blood test to proof the immunities. The Provincial Government exemption list and policy for health care workers specifically list natural immunities as a reason for exclusion.
Randy Gushulak says
The immunity you get from having had COVID may be better than that that is attributed to getting vaccinated but do you really want to take the chance of getting a serious case of COVID-19 and having the long lasting effects
Publisher: 750,000 of people in BC not vaccinated. Most I think have been exposed and have a natural immunity. The government will not tell you who is sick or dying. I hope you agree – most are “in care”, older than 75 and the media loves to say a 34 year just died or a young child has gone to ICU – but the stats say these incidents are so low that they do not register or affect the overall thrust of stats:
More hysteria
Less infections
Less deaths
More vaccinations
I ask only one thing do not become fixed in the hysteria that says science and medicine has all the answers.
Betty Schweizer (nee Hovanes) says
My ‘bulls**t’ meter just went off big time! Partly because this was aired on Fox News (don’t look for ‘truthiness’ on Fox). But mainly that it makes no sense that those that got Covid (and lived) are now immune to getting it again & shouldn’t get vaccinated. While they lived through it, they could get it again (e.g., we know some vaccinated folks got it again). And because they weren’t vaccinated to start with, they may have infected hundreds of other people… and so on and so on. Lastly, to make this political by casting Biden as the bad guy is so low and petty.
I’m hoping the last 15% in this province that haven’t taken the shot do some soul searching to see that the vaccine could save you, a family member or your community.
Publisher: This was published here – because a reputable news service – “the watergate investigation people – WASHINGTON POST printed info from a professor that has way more experience and knowledge than Betty Hovanes or Jack Bennest.
The important but malfunctioning BS machine is that there is now a push back to vaccines for everying from “shingles, the flu, covid, and many other jabs necessary to travel abroad.
A final quote from the article:
The tide may finally be shifting, as pressure has grown on federal officials. Last week on CNN, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, hinted that the government may be rethinking its stance on natural immunity, saying, “I think that is something that we need to sit down and discuss seriously.” Some large medical centers, like Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., have already announced they will recognize natural immunity for their vaccine requirements
Deborah Johnson says
Thank you Marty for this information.
The Human Body is an amazing gift.
It is the responsibility of the individual to look after this GIFT. No one else.
The best way to stay healthy and happy is by preventing, Dis-Ease.
Treat your body as a Temple.
It is up to YOU!!