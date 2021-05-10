From the Publisher

Oliver Daily News has served the community for over ten years and it must stop publishing soon.

ODN is a spicy little blog.

My recent remarks were insensitive but reflect my strong views on certain social issues.

As a gay man and a person with substance abuse problems – I have reached an age where all those pressures weigh heavily on me.

Time to find a puppy, walk more, drink less and live out the final chapter writing a book.

The end of June is the target date!

No comments on this please.