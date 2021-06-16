From the publisher

It is timely that I retire soon.

One of the main mentors to me in the NEWS business was radio guy Warren Barker at CKNW. He hired me three times while I went back and forth trying trying to break away.

He died recently at 92. A mentor to hundreds of women and men entering the radio news game.

VANCOUVER (CKWX NEWS 1130) — Warren Barker, the man considered by many as the architect of radio journalism in B.C. has died.

I worked at CJOR with Pat Burns, Jack Webster and Erwin Swangard

I worked at the CBC in Vancouver and Edmonton and cut my teeth at Osoyoos, Penticton and Chilliwack.

It is time to take more pictures….