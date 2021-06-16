From the publisher

It is timely that I retire soon.
One of the main mentors to me in the NEWS business was radio guy Warren Barker at CKNW. He hired me three times while I went back and forth trying trying to break away.
He died recently at 92. A mentor to hundreds of women and men entering the radio news game.
VANCOUVER (CKWX NEWS 1130) — Warren Barker, the man considered by many as the architect of radio journalism in B.C. has died.
I worked at CJOR with Pat Burns, Jack Webster and Erwin Swangard
I worked at the CBC in Vancouver and Edmonton and cut my teeth at Osoyoos, Penticton and Chilliwack.
It is time to take more pictures….
Comments
Lynne Thompson says
Aw Jack how can we access your pictures, how can we access you, how can we access your wit, your opinions, your views, your “slant ” on things and your “Jackisms “. This wabbit is gonna miss that barrel full of monkeys that’s you.
Publisher: Yes Linnie da wabbit – I was called at an early age – Jake the Monk – as in monkey -flying around on high rooftops with my cape on – lol