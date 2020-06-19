From the office – of the Premier of BC

Health professionals gambling on who is more intoxicated…..????

Native organizations asking Ministry of Health to hold a public inquiry into Indigenous-specific racism in the B.C. health-care system, with a focus on hospitals and emergency rooms, to ensure all front-line staff are required to take mandatory cultural training.

“What is allegedly happening in B.C. hospitals to Métis, First Nations and Inuit peoples is deeply disturbing and must immediately come to an end,” said Daniel Fontaine, CEO of Métis Nation BC.

***

Premier’s statement on alleged racism in health care

VICTORIA – Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement regarding alleged racist incidents in British Columbia’s health-care system:

“I am outraged by reports of ugly, anti-Indigenous, racist behaviour at multiple health-care facilities in B.C.

“This behaviour degrades the standards and provisions of health care in our province. It cannot stand. There is no excuse. There is no explaining this away.

“No one should fear discrimination when they need help the most. No one should worry that when they visit a hospital that they will be prejudged and given a lower standard of care. If confirmed, this is a heartbreaking example of systemic racism in our province.

“These serious allegations of unacceptable, dehumanizing behaviour will be thoroughly investigated by former Justice Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond. Health Minister Adrian Dix will work with Indigenous leaders and leaders in Indigenous health. He has my full support to ensure that the details of this case will be revealed and that the voices of anyone who has experienced this racist practice will be heard.

“This will not be swept aside. We will not look the other way when racism is exposed. We will get a full account and changes will be made.”