From the Lamplighter

Our new intern Brenden Studer started work in November thanks to the Young Canada Works:

Building Careers in Heritage program. Be sure to stop by and say ‘hi’ when you visit the Museum.

My name is Brenden Studer. I currently live in Kelowna, but I was born and raised around Fort St.

John, B.C. I have a bachelors degree in history from the University of British Columbia- Okanagan,

and a masters degree in heritage management from the University of Kent and the Athens University of Economics and Business, for which I studied in Greece.

I have been interested in history since I was young and since I graduated from high school, I wanted

to work in museums. I have over a year of experience working at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum and Historic Hat Creek near Cache Creek. I am looking forward to gaining more professional exposure to archival work, as I intend to return to school next year to pursue a masters degree in Archival Studies at UBC. The opportunity to learn about and research the history of the South Okanagan and gain

knowledge about another region of B.C. is very exciting to me.

My research interests include the First and Second World Wars, Canadian history (especially different regions in B.C.), modern European history, and the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries. My hobbies in normal times include going to trivia and karaoke nights. My hobbies now include doing personal research, expanding my knowledge of history through documentaries and history articles, watching and following hockey when it is on, and playing tabletop and video games with

friends.