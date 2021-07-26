Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

There has been no change to the evacuation orders and alerts within RDOS since Saturday, July 24

568 properties remain on evacuation order

136 properties remain on evacuation alert.

Garrison Lake wildfire

An Evacuation Order was issued for two (2) properties on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 8:00 pm

Search and Rescue provided notice to property owners

139 properties remain on Evacuation Alert due to the Garrison Lake wildfire, east of East Gate

Brenda Creek wildfire

41 properties (42 parcels) remain on Evacuation Order

Two (2) properties remain on Evacuation Alert

Thomas Creek wildfire

705 properties remain on Evacuation Alert