Nk’Mip Creek wildfire
There has been no change to the evacuation orders and alerts within RDOS since Saturday, July 24
568 properties remain on evacuation order
136 properties remain on evacuation alert.
***
Garrison Lake wildfire
An Evacuation Order was issued for two (2) properties on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 8:00 pm
Search and Rescue provided notice to property owners
139 properties remain on Evacuation Alert due to the Garrison Lake wildfire, east of East Gate
Brenda Creek wildfire
41 properties (42 parcels) remain on Evacuation Order
Two (2) properties remain on Evacuation Alert
Thomas Creek wildfire
705 properties remain on Evacuation Alert
