Friday mystery

  8. Tinhorn Mineral Claim was located by Lewis A. Prather, June 17, 1895, and crown-granted to Tinhorn Quartz Mining Co. Ltd., January 28, 1898, after being assigned to it by William A. Dier and Augustus A. Davidson. A stamp mill was built in 1897 but was abandoned and sold in 1901. (12th Report of the Okanagan Historical Society, 1948)

  10. Remains of the old Tinhorn stamp mill. Located a short distance up Tinhorn Creek from the Tinhorn Creek Estate Winery.

