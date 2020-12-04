Friday mystery December 4, 2020, 7:25 amWhere is this? What is this? Once identified I can release the name of person who sent it in.
Comments
Delphina Ferreira says
it’s up the golden mile behind Fairview mountain golf course. a man made rock wall
Martha Collins says
It looks like the stamp mill site on Tinhorn Creek above the vineyard.
Richard Simmons Jr. says
Stamp mill above golf course
Sheila McPhee says
The stamp mill site above Tinhorn Creek Winery.
Wes Mytruk says
Stamp mill above Tinhorn Creek Winery.
Edwin Dukes says
It’s up at the Tinhorn Stamp Mill?
Mike Mills says
Stamp mill ruins on the Golden Mile trail.
Larry Shannon says
Tinhorn Mineral Claim was located by Lewis A. Prather, June 17, 1895, and crown-granted to Tinhorn Quartz Mining Co. Ltd., January 28, 1898, after being assigned to it by William A. Dier and Augustus A. Davidson. A stamp mill was built in 1897 but was abandoned and sold in 1901. (12th Report of the Okanagan Historical Society, 1948)
Lynne thompson says
Looks like the old quarry. Up behind the Fairview golf course.
Larry Shannon says
Remains of the old Tinhorn stamp mill. Located a short distance up Tinhorn Creek from the Tinhorn Creek Estate Winery.
Dale Dodge says
It is the remains of the stamp mill above Tin Horn winery.
Cheryl Dumais says
Stamp mill , Fairview
Photo of Tinhorn Stamp Mill by John Chapman