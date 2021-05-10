Friday – Covid BC report

“Today, we are reporting on three periods. From May 7 to May 8, we had 596 new cases. From May 8 to May 9, we had 605 new cases and in the last 24 hours, we had a further 558 new cases.

“This results in 1,759 new cases over the period, for a total of 136,100 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 6,140 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A further 128,139 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the active cases, 415 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 150 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since we last reported, we have had 325 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,201 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 50 in the Island Health region, 131 in the Interior Health region, 52 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“There have been 20 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,622 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

“The outbreaks at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Dufferin Care Centre are now over.

“2,159,103 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 106,058 of which are second doses.

“This means more than two million people in B.C. have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose – a significant milestone for all of us.

“The focus of our B.C. COVID-19 response is to get all eligible people in British Columbia vaccinated as soon as possible. To do this, we need everyone to get registered, whether you have received your first dose or not. This ensures your doses are reserved for you.

“As of May 9, we have had 2,391,122 people register for their vaccine. This is an increase of 389,299 over the past week.