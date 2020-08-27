Four years ago – Carey Bornn arrived in Penticton

Head of SOS Medical Foundation moves on

In life you should always be prepared for change. Look no closer than the recent impact and change we’ve all seen in our lives because of a virus which has swept the planet. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is now experiencing some change as Carey Bornn, our Executive Director, is moving on.

Bornn joined the SOS Medical Foundation four years ago when we were in the midst of the

biggest fundraising campaign in our history to provide medical equipment for the Penticton

Regional Hospital expansion. Last year we saw the completion of this campaign with more than $25 million raised and we’re very grateful for the success Carey helped us achieve.

“I have really enjoyed my time working with such wonderful people,” Bornn said. “Having

success in what I do is important, but for me it’s always about enjoying relationships. Those who know me well, know that family is everything to me. My three boys and nine grand-kids give me so much joy in life.” Bornn also pointed to what helps him achieve goals he set for work success. “When I started fundraising in 1991 I began a habit of every year setting work goals. Setting clear goals and plans sets the path for success.

I believe in an old quote by Theodore Roosevelt – ‘Believe you can and you’re halfway there.’”