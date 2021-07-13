Four people died in construction crane accident in Kelowna

On July 12, 2021 just before 11:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded with BC Emergency Health Services, and the Kelowna Fire Department to a building in the 1400-block of St. Paul Street in Kelowna where a large construction crane had collapsed.

Due to the damage to several buildings, and the danger posed by the partially collapsed crane, a large area of the downtown core of Kelowna was closed and the surrounding area was evacuated. The evacuation will remain in effect until the area has been determined to be safe.

At this time, we can confirm that four people have died as a result of this incident, states Inspector Adam MacIntosh of the Kelowna RCMP. All four were men who were working at the site when the crane collapsed. Their bodies have been recovered and their families have been notified.

One man was transported to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

A fifth man, who was working in an adjacent building, is missing and believed to be buried under the rubble. Efforts are continuing today to locate this victim.