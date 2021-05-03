Four million servings !

Gleaners May update

Volunteers from across BC and Western Canada observed COVID 19 protocols and came to Okanagan Gleaners to help make soup mix. 4,033,000 servings!

The first order is to leave the plant May 10th for the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul for their North of 60 Project. This is a Canadian initiative for the Inuit people on the most Northern tip of Canada.

The order includes 7 pallets of potatoes (168 boxes), 2 pallets of apples (48 boxes) and 2 pallets soup mix (48 boxes).

Check out the website for more info: Okanagangleaners.com