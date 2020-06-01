Former SOSS principal passes

Ron D’Andrea

August 11, 1936 ~ May 15, 2020 (age 83)

Passed away in the loving arms of family and friends in Royal Columbian Hospital.

Ron fought a long and courageous battle against overwhelming challenges. Predeceased by his parents, two brothers Richard and Norman and his son Blair.

Survived by his sister Joy. Lovingly cherished by his wife Andree, children Moniqua, Craig, Michelle, Gina and James along with 13 grand children and 2 great grandchildren. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces nephews and family friends.

Born in the Kootenays loving the great outdoors, spending as much time as possible on the Arrow lakes finding new adventures with his cousin Larry. A skilled athlete and the passion for basketball naturally led Ron into coaching. Ron excelled in this area and motivated his team to win the 1960 – 61 provincial boys triple A Basketball championship. Ron had a long and distinguished career in public education where he formed lasting relationships with colleagues, many who became lifelong friends. His Italian heritage was front and centre in his life, cooking, making homemade wine, trips to Commercial Drive for authentic ingredients and gatherings at the Italian Cultural Centre were cherished traditions. Family celebrations and summers at the lake made Ron’s life complete. Honesty Loyalty and Integrity guided Ron’s compass throughout his life.

Uèlin clas fa murae Ci Vogliono sassi per costruire un muro. (One needs good stones to build a wall.)