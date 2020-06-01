Former SOSS principal passes

Ron D’Andrea
August 11, 1936 ~ May 15, 2020 (age 83)
Passed away in the loving arms of family and friends in Royal Columbian Hospital.
Ron fought a long and courageous battle against overwhelming challenges. Predeceased by his parents, two brothers Richard and Norman and his son Blair.
Survived by his sister Joy. Lovingly cherished by his wife Andree, children Moniqua, Craig, Michelle, Gina and James along with 13 grand children and 2 great grandchildren. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces nephews and family friends.
Born in the Kootenays loving the great outdoors, spending as much time as possible on the Arrow lakes finding new adventures with his cousin Larry. A skilled athlete and the passion for basketball naturally led Ron into coaching. Ron excelled in this area and motivated his team to win the 1960 – 61 provincial boys triple A Basketball championship. Ron had a long and distinguished career in public education where he formed lasting relationships with colleagues, many who became lifelong friends. His Italian heritage was front and centre in his life, cooking, making homemade wine, trips to Commercial Drive for authentic ingredients and gatherings at the Italian Cultural Centre were cherished traditions. Family celebrations and summers at the lake made Ron’s life complete. Honesty Loyalty and Integrity guided Ron’s compass throughout his life.
Uèlin clas fa murae Ci Vogliono sassi per costruire un muro. (One needs good stones to build a wall.)
Comments
Sandy Fritz says
Mr. D ,as we called him, was my Principal and later my boss at SOSS. He called me to his office one morning and told me he wanted the completed application on his desk before I went for lunch. It was .I will forever be grateful ,it led to a job that I will call ” my passion” . Youth worker, Alternate Program, SOSS. It changed my life, he knew me better than I did myself . We look back on significant paths walked in our life, choices and directions. He made all the difference , I will always be grateful his looking out and giving me the push that has given me such joy . RIP Mr. D and thank you .
Gail Blidook says
Mr. D’Andrea was an awesome grade 11 Biology teacher. In grade 12 he started a unique elective P.E. program called “Community Recreation.” It was a smaller class that was introduced to recreational activities in our community. He taught us many sports including golfing, curling, bowling, canoeing, and target shooting. He even took a select group on a Bowron Lakes canoe circuit. Such an amazing person! His family must be so proud and hopefully comforted by the impact he had on us all.
Rod MacLeod says
another great Coach passes, epitome of firm but fair at all times. I am not sure that I lived up to his expectations but did my best and got there eventually.
Jeanne Jennings says
To the D’Andrea Family,
Always sad to hear of the passing of one of our “SOSS family members”. Our own family grew up in Oliver along with the D’Andrea children. Connections through Brownies and school and coffee dates were shared. Bob worked with Ron on staff at SOSS and was able to catch up with him in his later years here in Maple Ridge. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.
The Bob and Arvie Bourgeault Family
Louise (Boake) Dawson says
Mr. D’Andrea was a passionate man when it came to sports…I (we…girls basketball team) travelled a lot with the boys basketball teams ….although I found Mr D intimidating by his size….he presence was and words were always encouraging on the court! Sadden deeply by the loss of Blair….May they soar together on the courts in heaven!
Barry Radies says
A little bit of a story here but in 1967 – I was in grade 8 just moved to the big school. The most outstanding encounter with Ron (Big D) besides coaching me in basketball. I think there were more but this one stands out LOL.
He grabbed me by my ear, not sure which one, and dragged me from the gym to the principal’s office. I had short hair.
For those of you that remember that is quite a distance gym to principal’s office . Not sure what I had done to deserve this treatment but I probably deserved it. The principal at the time was RJ Shannon.
Rest In peace “BIG D”
Dan Mattes says
Mr. D’andrea was fair but firm. He was my basketball coach for three years. Rest in peace Coach!
Hildegard Schmidt says
Condolences to the D’Andrea Family.
I always admired him as a Teacher and Coach ……….Definitely a STRAIGHT ARROW with Integrity.
Rest in Peace Mr. D’Andrea.
George Fraser says
To what Roger expressed so well, I can only add that Ron was dedicated and determined to do the best for all students.
Kim (Wheeler) McDivitt says
He was my Principle for several years at SOSS and what an outstanding representative of Education. I went to school with Moniqua and Blair and was saddened by Blair’s loss as well. Our condolences to the entire family at this difficult time, be strong!
Marlene Bolenback says
Condolences to his family. I have very fond memories of Mr. D’andrea, if it wasn’t for his help I wouldn’t have graduated with my class. RIP Mr. D’andrea.
Roger McKay says
I don’t know who wrote the information about Ron but they captured him perfectly. He truly was a man of honesty and integrity.
I and many others were privileged to work with Ron at SOSS.He was the most courageous man I have ever known.He was also the straightest arrow I have ever known.
Rest in peace Ron,you deserve a good one.
Kevin tomlin says
RIP Ron we we had our differences about what we both thought was my proper attendance but both got thru it
Barb Derksen says
Which years was he Principal of SOSS?
neil seidler says
I had Mr. D’andrea as a teacher 46 years ago and remember a lot of what “he got us to learn”. I remember him fondly, including the bet he made with our class to sell tickets for some thing or other, the loser bought pizza. It worked, he bought the pizza but we sold all the tickets.