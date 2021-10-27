Former chair of RDOS to run again

Mark Pendagraft of Osoyoos told ODN ……………….today he will seek election as RDOS chair

Pendagraft is a former chair of the RDOS

Mark Pendergraft is a third generation Osoyoos resident

His family first came to Osoyoos in the mid 1930’s. Mark graduated from South Okanagan Secondary School in 1980 and worked on the family ranch for a number of years before starting a ranch of his own. He and his wife Lori have two sons; Tyson and Corey who both live in the Okanagan area. Mark has always been community minded coaching minor hockey, soccer and baseball for over 25 years. Prior to being elected as Area ‘A’ Director, Mark worked with the local School District as an Education Assistant. Mark is also an active Fire Warden with the Ministry of Forests and leads a crew of Wildland Firefighters.

Karla Kozakevich has resigned as leader of the Regional District

In November 2016, Karla was elected Chair of the RDOS and is also Chair of the RDOS Corporate Services Committee. In February 2019 she was elected Chair of the Okanagan Regional Library Board and was elected 2nd Vice President of the Southern Interior Local Government Association in April 2018.