Don’t look so sad, I know it’s over

But life goes on and this old world will keep on ..turning

Let’s just be glad we had some time to spend together

There’s no need to watch the bridges that we’re ..burning

I’ll get along, you’ll find another

And I’ll be here if you should find you ever need ..me

Don’t say a word about tomorrow or forever

There’ll be time enough for sadness when you leave ..me

thanks to

kris kristofferson and

ray price