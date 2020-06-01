Food bank to return to weekly distributions in June

OLIVER FOOD BANK wishes to advise that effective June 10, we will be moving back to the previous schedule of weekly distributions except for weeks that income assistance cheques are received.

June distribution dates will be Wednesday, June 10, 17 and 24 from 9:00 – 11:00 am. (Note that we will be open on June 24 due to the July 1 stat holiday falling on a Wednesday and we will be closed.)

As we are all still required to practice social distancing, the food bank cannot allow clients inside the building.

We thank you for your patience and understanding.