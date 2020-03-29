Food Bank – new pickup procedures

New pickup procedure developed in response to the CoVic-19 guidelines.

The Oliver Food Bank will be open on April 1 during regular hours to serve those in need who live in Oliver. On April 1, the Food Bank will be distributing larger quantities of food to last for 2 weeks. Clients should come prepared to take home larger boxes and/or bags of food than normal. Clients must show their Food Bank card through the window of the entrance door and then when directed to stand behind the red line which is 6 feet from the exit door to receive their food. Ensuring the recommended social distance from all others is necessary for the safety of all clients and volunteers. Anyone who has been out of the country during the 14 days prior to April 1 or has a cough, fever or other symptoms of illness or has been in contact with someone who is ill must not come to the Food Bank for the safety of all.

The Oliver Food Bank will be closed on April 8 but is expected to be open again on April 15 and every 2 weeks after that until further notice.

Julie Van Dusen

Oliver Food Bank