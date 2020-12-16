Fond memories of a grandmother

Evelyn Partridge at the McKinney Place residence in Oliver

Her granddaughter said this photo was her grandpa’s favourite in recent years.

(Submitted Crystal Mundy)

In summers past, Mundy and her older sister would take the Greyhound bus to go stay with their grandparents in Kelowna

The trip from Terrace to the Okanagan was 24 hours, given the six-hour 1 a.m. layover in Prince George.

“It is one of my clearest childhood memories,” said Mundy.

On Dec. 13, Mundy lost her 78-year-old grandmother Evelyn Partridge to COVID-19.

By the next day, the Interior Health Authority reported 53 COVID cases at McKinney Place long-term care home in Oliver where the senior died — 38 residents and 15 staff.

Mundy said in younger years, her grandmother was the busy family matriarch, helping with Mundy’s cousins, volunteering for Central Okanagan Citizens on Patrol and other clubs or playing her passion: bingo.

Thanks to Crystal Mundy and the CBC radio newsroom