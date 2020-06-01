This morning Bernie sent me a photo of a field ripe for weeding or picking not sure but only one person working that much land.

Bernard Bedard is a wonderful photographer of what ever is around him

Let’s us head to the archives of ODN and South Okanagan Photos and seek out December 9, 2012 – more than 7 years ago for this wonderful shot at Vaseux Lake.

Here’s something for you to try…. go to www.southokanaganphotos.today and ask the search engine for picture like this — enter EBY or Cook and you could spend the rest of the day searching for great photos – all part of the incredible historical references offered to you.