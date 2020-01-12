Flashback ten years January 12, 2020, 7:43 am What Where Why First posted January 31st 2012 – ODN had a lot of fodder for these types of mysteries – and we got most of them published in ten years – but the oddities are running out.
Comments
Rocky lundy says
On Retired railway worker’s fence near Lutheran church. The name slips me.
Kevin Tomlin says
Albert martino
Richard Simmons Jr. says
That Is in the 400 block on skagit. North side of street. At the Martino (sp ?) home (former?). Train related as I think the family worked the railroad for many years