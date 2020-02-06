Five performances of “great story” from the mid forties

Born Yesterday opened on Broadway in 1946 and ran for over 1,600 performances. It has been re-mounted many times on stage and twice made into a motion picture of the same name (1950 and 1993). Although written almost 75 years ago, its social and political commentary are as topical today as when the show first opened. Born Yesterday is suitable for ages 13 and over.

“It has been an absolute joy and privilege to direct Born Yesterday,” says director, Tom Szalay. “The cast and I all love the script. We’re just so pumped to be staging this great story for you!”

Born Yesterday plays five performances at the Venables Theatre in Oliver: Friday and Saturday evenings February 7 through 15, plus a matinee on Sunday, February 9. For full show details, ticket links and to view pre-show dinner specials offered by Pappa’s Firehall Bistro, visit SOAP Theatre’s website show page, www.soplayers.ca/born .

Tickets are also available at the Venables Box Office (6100 Gala Street) or by phone (250-498-1626). Selected tickets are also available at Your Dollar Store With More in Osoyoos. Buy tickets early for best seat selection and for discounts off the regular, day-of-show prices. Further discounts for groups of 10 or more are also available online or through the box office.

Thanks to Tom Szalay