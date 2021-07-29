At 3: 30 pm July 28th the Oliver Fire Department was called to a large grass fire at the top of our fire protection zone on the OIB.

15:06 Oliver Fire Department MCKINNEY RD MANUELS CANYON RD WILDFIRE/GRASS/BRUSH/OUTDOOR

The OFD provided structural protection and was assisted by ground and aircrews from BC Forestry to control and contain the fire.

We are currently in mop-up operations. It is unclear at this time if the fire was a result of the Nk’Mip fire jumping its current guard or if it was another cause.

***

A lot of the action is on Anarchist Mountain with many local fire personnel helping out

Lots of help to feed the local and out of town fire fighters .