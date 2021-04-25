Firefighters busy on wet weekend

River Road – east side at north end – OIB land just off river.

8:49 pm Saturday

Address not known

Trailer unit on fire – dense black smoke spotted by Oliver Fire Department on arrival. Unit saved. No injuries.

Police, Fire and Ambulance on scene

Trailer unit deep into a compound and not visible from the road

Emergency Services contacted for the 2 residents – but waved off and the couple went to visit friends nearby.

3:50 pm Saturday

Hwy 95 north of Rd 5 adjacent to Maple Leaf Motel

Man driving a car to the hospital had a medical emergency on the roadway – striking a pole.

No further details