FIRE stats – part deux

* Wildfires currently burning in B.C.: 277

* Since April 1, 2021:

* 1,168 wildfires

* 338,897 hectares burned

* Active fires by fire centre:

* Cariboo: 44

* Coastal: 8

* Kamloops: 102

* Northwest: 4

* Prince George: 58

* Southeast: 61

Crews and equipment:

* Firefighters and other personnel currently fighting the fires:

3,123 (total, includes out-of-province and aerial support)

* Out-of-province firefighters: 64

* Helicopters and planes supporting ground crews: 178

Evacuations:

* Evacuation Orders: 50 (+6)

* Evacuation Alerts: 79 (+5)

* Number of properties on order: 4,351 (+1,273)

* Number of properties on alert: 17,691 (+1,466)

* Orders and Alerts by Emergency Management BC region:

* Vancouver Island Central Coast: zero

* Northwest: three orders and five alerts

* Northeast: four orders and 16 alerts

* Central: 34 (-1) orders and 44 (-2) alerts

* Southeast: nine (+7) orders and 12 (+7) alerts

* Southwest: zero orders and two alerts