FIRE stats – part deux

* Wildfires currently burning in B.C.: 277
* Since April 1, 2021:
* 1,168 wildfires
* 338,897 hectares burned
* Active fires by fire centre:
* Cariboo: 44
* Coastal: 8
* Kamloops: 102
* Northwest: 4
* Prince George: 58
* Southeast: 61
Crews and equipment:
* Firefighters and other personnel currently fighting the fires:
3,123 (total, includes out-of-province and aerial support)
* Out-of-province firefighters: 64
* Helicopters and planes supporting ground crews: 178
Evacuations:
* Evacuation Orders: 50 (+6)
* Evacuation Alerts: 79 (+5)
* Number of properties on order: 4,351 (+1,273)
* Number of properties on alert: 17,691 (+1,466)
* Orders and Alerts by Emergency Management BC region:
* Vancouver Island Central Coast: zero
* Northwest: three orders and five alerts
* Northeast: four orders and 16 alerts
* Central: 34 (-1) orders and 44 (-2) alerts
* Southeast: nine (+7) orders and 12 (+7) alerts
* Southwest: zero orders and two alerts
