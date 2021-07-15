Fire near Brenda Mines – dozens ordered evacuated

EOC Update: Evacuation ORDER due to the Brenda Creek wildfire in Electoral Area H July 15, 2021 4:30am

Published: July 15, 2021

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation ORDER has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to immediate danger to life safety due to the Brenda Creek wildfire, south of Brenda Mine wildfire, in Electoral Area “H”.

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue and RCMP will be expediting this action.

Check RDOS website for a complete list of evacuated homes and locations.