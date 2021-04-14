Fire in the forest

Oliver Fire Department dispatched to land adjacent to the Cottages property land under the jurisdiction of the BC Forest Service. Dispatch at 8:07 pm and command terminated after midnight.
Oliver fire fighters created a perimeter around the fire that continued to burn.
Forestry personnel expected to be on the scene this morning.
Fire Number: K50191
Date of Discovery 2021-4-13
Suspected Cause Unknown
Approximate Location Mica Creek
Estimated Size (HA) 0.01
Stage of Control New
Fire of Note Name
Fire of Note URL
