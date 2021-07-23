Fire grows to the north and expands its territory

Nk’Mip Creek (K52061)

Last updated: Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM

Location: 6 kilometres north of Osoyoos

Discovered: Monday, July 19, 2021

Size: 6,800.0 hectares

The fire is classified as Out of Control.

High temperatures and wind speeds have resulted in heightened wildfire activity and increased smoke. This morning there was improved visibility on site which allowed for an updated size estimate. The fire is now estimated at 6,800 hectares.

Yesterday, there was significant fire spread to the north towards Camp McKinney Road. Crews continued to work through the night to protect structures and critical infrastructure. Heavy equipment continues to be used to build fire guards. The terrain is steep and rocky in some areas which can limit the use of equipment.

Crews have been working hard to FireSmart properties. They are removing the available fuels, aiming to reduce the risk of the fire impacting interface areas.

Fire behaviour continues to be aggressive and challenging.