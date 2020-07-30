Fire dispatch

Busy evening for Oliver Fire Fighters

8:14 pm – called to Coast Oliver Hotel, an alarm sounding – cooking in a room. All patrons evacuated.

No smoke detected – cleared stink of burning food. no damage, no injuries

7:49 pm – called to Deer Park to assist an ambulance crew with a patient

7:48 pm – report of a Propane Leak in a residence near Road 1. Investigated

6: 34 – dispatched to an accident north of Oliver adjacent to the four way passing zone at McIntrye Bluff.

No extrication needed