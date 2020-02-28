Finally, a solution for cabin fever

Crush ‘Cabin Fever’

with Board Games at the Museum

Cold weather and quiet evenings getting you down? Crush your cabin fever by joining us at the Oliver Museum for a board games night for grown-ups!

On Wednesday, March 11th from 6 – 8 pm, bring your friends and head to the museum’s galleries to play, chat, and escape from those winter blues. Play our varied selection of board games or bring your own! Warm drinks and snacks will be provided, and gamers will also have the chance to explore our exhibits after hours. RSVP at the Oliver and District Heritage Society’s Facebook page by March 11th to attend. So, come out, test your luck, and game your winter doldrums away!