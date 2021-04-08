Film at eleven

Another movie being filmed on OIB lands

There will be a film company (Surprise Road Productions) filming a movie (Secrets of a Marine’s Wife) on the reserve April 5th to April 11th. They will have a few OIB members with them onsite and It will be filmed North of Area 27 and towards Manual flats.

They are filming a war movie and will be firing (BLANK) ammunition on April 5th and April 7th. Some people on the sub may hear gunshots (blanks) coming from above the ridge east of the sub-division.

***

Secrets of a Marine’s Wife, a Lifetime movie starring actors from Riverdale and Arrow, will be shooting in Osoyoos, Cawston and Oliver this month.

“It is exciting to have a new production company come to our region to film, it’s always good to be expanding our production company client base. And what we know is that once they come they keep coming back for all that this region has to offer: the extensive amenities, scenery, locations, weather, services and welcoming communities,” Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner, said in a press release.

Front Street Pictures will begin production in early April for Secrets of a Marine’s Wife, which was written by the award-winning journalist and New York Times Best-Selling author Shanna Hogan, tells the true story of a young marine wife whose illicit affair ended in tragedy.

The film is based on the book of the same name written by Shanna Hogan.