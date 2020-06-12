Festival of the Grape cancelled

We are saddened to announce the cancellation of Fall Festival Weekend, for the first time since it started in Oliver back in 1997. This long-standing weekend that attracts over 4500 visitors with the Festival of the Grape and Cask & Keg, and has become an iconic celebration. While we remain focussed on the health and safety of those who live and visit our community, we look forward to seeing you at the 2021 Fall Festival Weekend on October 2nd & 3rd. 2021. Make sure to save the date