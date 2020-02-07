Fear is not recommended…. wash your hands, keep informed

VICTORIA – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in British Columbia:

“Late on Feb. 6, the first Canadian-operated repatriation flight carrying returning Canadians from Wuhan, China arrived at the Vancouver International Airport. The aircraft refuelled and proceeded to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton in Ontario. No crew members or passengers remained in B.C.

“Early on Feb. 7, a flight operated by the United States carrying returning Canadians from Wuhan arrived at the Vancouver International Airport. The Canadian passengers disembarked and immediately boarded an awaiting aircraft with service to CFB Trenton. The initial aircraft proceeded onto the United States. No crew members or passengers remained in B.C.

“The returning Canadians will spend 14 days at CFB Trenton – which is the 2019-nCoV maximum incubation period – so they can be assessed and monitored, and to support their transition back to Canada.

“We want to reassure people that the risk of spread of this virus within British Columbia remains low at this time. We are watching the evolution of the outbreak in China very closely and will notify the public if the measures we need to take in B.C. change.

“Now is the time for tolerance. We call on all British Columbians to come together as a community to help one another. In this time of uncertainty, this is not only the right response, but the necessary one. Fear obstructs the important work of our public health officials to protect the health and safety of British Columbia.