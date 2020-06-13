Fear and the media – Covid-19

Watching the local TV reports for many months and to my shock – that outlet rarely gives the all the facts or explains anything
Why if the figures are not high! or high enough we eliminate everything but the biggest number which is not necessarily significant.
First case reported of Covid-19 January 25th, 2020
For instance: Friday 196 reported cases in the Interior Health Area – what they do not say is:
There is 1 new case
193 people recovered with a recovery rate of 98%
Only 30 went to a hospital. There are 22 hospitals in the region.
2 deaths
Lets just make one comparison
Vancouver Island HA – 10 hospitals
130 cases reported
Only 25 went to a hospital
No new cases
125 recovered with a rate of 96%
5 people died
Comments
Rocky lundy says
In my opinion most tv news only want to Report the sensationalized headlines without going into any detail. Also if the so called local station would report only local valley news In their 1 hr. leaving the broader news for the parent stn they would have time to expand the stories.