Father tells daughter – ” I’m sorry ” – receives jail sentence for molesting her

Penticton – A man was sentenced yesterday to 15 months in jail for molesting his 13-year-old daughter in connection with a June – 2019 incident at a campground near Oliver.

The girl told police her dad drank approximately 30 beers and moonshine, plus he smoked marijuana.

Both were using the same tent for camping.

She woke up to find her dad touching her inappropriately. She pretended to be asleep and later tried to move away, but was unable to deter him. She estimated the incident lasted about 30 minutes.

The girl disclosed the incident the next day to a social worker and her school principal.

Defence counsel James Pennington said his client still can’t remember what happened, but nonetheless accepts what he did was wrong.

“Alcohol consumption is not a defence, it’s not an excuse and he certainly doesn’t intend it that way,” said Pennington.

Name of the man sentenced can be published to protect the 13 year old

– “To my daughter, I say I’m sorry. I never meant for this to happen. I’m sorry.”

Once finished his jail sentence, the man will be bound by a three-year probation order, a ban from having any contact with his daughter. Also banned for five years from visiting pools, parks and other places children under 16 may be present, and he can’t hold any positions of trust over young people.

And for the next 20 years, he will be included in the national sex offender registry.

Source: With files from Penticton Herald