Fatality confirmed by RCMP

2020-09-08 14:46 PDT

File # Oliver 2020-5061

A 29 year old man from Oliver has died following a single vehicle rollover collision.

On September 6, 2020 at 5:35pm, RCMP were alerted by other first responders of a single vehicle rollover on McKinney Road in Oliver.

(The accident occurred in the 1400 Block McKinney Rd adjacent to a cattle guard at Arrowhead)

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle when it lost control and rolled.

Family of the man were on scene quickly and provided CPR as did first responders. Sadly the man could not be saved.

Early indication is that speed may have been a factor in this collision.

The Oliver RCMP would like to pass their condolences to the man’s family and friends for this tragic loss.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s unexpected death, in an effort to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died. Due to the privacy of the deceased, his name will not be released.

Source: Sgt. Jason Bayda, Detachment Commander, Osoyoos

(Picture submitted)