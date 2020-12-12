Farmer’s Rally Sunday in Oliver – heading to Osoyoos

Leighton Crescent near Alliance Church

Form up 12 noon Sunday December 13th

Leave – 1 pm heading south to Main Street Osoyoos

In aid of farmers in India that need support

CBC:

The farmers in India are angry about three agricultural reform laws the Indian government passed earlier this fall. The government says the new laws will make the sector more efficient, allowing farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. The farmers say they will deregulate crop prices and devastate their earnings.

The unrest is being closely watched by many people in Canada who have roots in India’s Punjab and Haryana states and still own property there.