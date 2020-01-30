Family Fun at the Oliver Curling Club

It was a packed house at the Eastlink Curling Centre last Saturday for Family Fun Day: 33 kids from 3 to 11 years old and 22 adults came out to learn how to curl. From all the smiles and laughter, they also learned curling is definitely a lot of fun!

This Curling 101 session began with two-minute video overview of curling, safety talk and warm-ups before heading to the ice. Club volunteers helped everyone learn some basic curling techniques like sliding, delivering a curling rock and sweeping. Even the littlest ones could get into the hack with both feet and push a rock. Curlers practised their new skills or, for those with some experience from our other family events or junior league, started playing games.

After a great pizza lunch upstairs, everyone got back on the ice to play a game. There are rings at centre ice for younger curlers on some ice sheets, so everyone had a chance to make their shots.

Every child who participated went home with an Oliver Theatre movie pass and Subway coupon as prizes. For the club and our wonderful volunteers, curlers’ smiles and thanks made the day a huge success!

There are still lots more opportunities to curl this season for new curlers.

Oliver Junior Curling Bonspiel on Saturday, February 1 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

Junior League (7-17 years old) on Tuesday afternoons from 3 to 4:30 pm (look under Leagues)

Family Fun Curling on Sunday, February 16 and Sunday, March 1: Play games with other families starting at 2 pm (till 4 pm).

See you at the Eastlink Curling Centre (735 McKinney Road, Oliver) for some curling fun soon!