Failure to comply with health order – fine issued

Kelowna – A representative of a local place of worship was issued a violation ticket under the current BC Public Health Order (PHO).

On the morning of December 6th, 2020 Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a group of people gathering at a place of worship in the 1600-block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. Officers attended and took an educational approach regarding the current COVID-19 health regulations in an attempt to attain compliance from the congregation.

On the morning of December 19th, 2020 Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a large religious gathering at the same place of worship. The complaint was investigated and a representative of the congregation was issued a violation ticket in the amount of $2300 for failure to comply with an order of a Health Officer.

“We want to acknowledge the vast majority of our community who are complying with the public health orders. This has been a challenging year, however now is not the time to gather.” says Supt. Kara Triance. “We will continue to work with our partners with the provincial health authorities and BC Prosecution Service as we actively investigate and take necessary enforcement action on reports of non-compliance with the provincial health orders.”