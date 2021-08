From Aug. 9-22, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 83.4% of cases and

85.6% of hospitalizations.

Cases (Aug. 16-22)

* Unvaccinated: 2,870 (70.2%)

* Partially vaccinated: 541 (13.2%)

* Fully vaccinated: 680 (16.6%)

Hospitalizations (Aug. 9-22)

* Unvaccinated: 108 (77.7%)

* Partially vaccinated: 11 (7.9%)

* Fully vaccinated: 20 (14.4%)

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,351,471 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.