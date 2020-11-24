Explaining Option One

The lane behind “No Frills” – Oliver Place Mall

Let me have a go with explaining a council decision in three bullets:

The one way, one lane, neglected piece of road on the NE corner of the mall will close and be transformed into a pathway for walkers and cyclists. More lawn The north exit/entrance to the mall shall be improved by allowing usual access from the Hwy and Coop Street. It will allow a safe exit left or right At the rear of the mall explaining things a bit more difficult. Vehicles wanting to access, the Packing House back entrance, or to offload goods at the rear of mall will enter the area from the south or the east. I believe all the changes will be made once the new housing project is complete. The corner of Packinghouse Lane and Airport Street will be a wide left/right corner for safety and convenience of truckers and those that will live in the area.

So if you desire to head to the new mall – and live west of the Hwy – I think you know what to do.

If you live east of Main Street – you have two options.

Use Fairview to the Hwy – turn left proceed south

Or you can use a more circuitous route of Fairview/Station/Sawmill/Similkameen/Airport/Road 1 to go to and from the Southwind Mall.

Change is hard for some. This decision will improve safety and create a local street behind the mall.