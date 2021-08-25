Erractic man hit by two cars – dies near Sportsman’s Bowl Rd

Oliver RCMP investigate after a man was struck by vehicles and died after witnesses observed him acting erratically and jumping into traffic.

On Tuesday August 24th at 10:38 p.m., Oliver RCMP received a report of a man yelling and jumping in front of traffic on Highway 97 near Seacrest Hill Road. Minutes later a second call was received after the man allegedly jumped in front of and was struck by a southbound van on Highway 97 near Sportsman’s Bowl Road. The collision threw the man into the northbound lane where he was struck by a second vehicle.

Although witnesses immediately started CPR and first responders continued with life saving measures, sadly the 27 year-old man from Quebec suffered grave injuries and died shortly later in the hospital.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating this unexpected death to determine all the facts. As per the Coroners Act, to protect the privacy of the deceased, identification or further details will not be released.

Released by

Sgt. Jason Bayda