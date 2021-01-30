End of week Covid report

“Today, we are reporting 514 new cases, including six epi-linked cases, for a total of 66,779 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 4,557 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 292 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 74 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Currently, 7,242 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 59,551 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Since we last reported, we have had 134 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 223 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 29 in the Island Health region, 71 in the Interior Health region, 57 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“To date, 129,241 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 4,262 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard at: www.bccdc.ca

“The first dose of COVID-19 vaccines have now been provided to long-term care residents and staff who would like it. While this protection for those who are most vulnerable is an important milestone for all of us, we must continue to remain vigilant.

“There have been five new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,189 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have one new health-care facility outbreak at Holy Family Hospital, and the outbreaks at Little Mountain Place, Mayfair Senior Living Care and Morgan Place Care are now over.

“January has proven to be a difficult month for all of us. As our new cases of COVID-19 remain high, vaccine supply has been impacted and we all feel the fatigue of this pandemic.

Interior Health below

Update on outbreaks:

· Royal Inland Hospital has 71 total cases: 25 patients and 46 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 13 staff cases. (a data correction has resulted in one fewer case)

· Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 23 cases: 16 residents and seven staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents and 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 39 cases: 25 residents and 14 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 66 cases: 38 residents and 28 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

Other updates

· There is one additional case linked to the cluster at Big White.

· There are 24 additional cases linked to the cluster in the Williams Lake area.

· There are 10 additional cases linked to the cluster in the Fernie region.