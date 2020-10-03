Elections BC declares – nominated closed

,

Our Riding
Boundary Similkameen

Four contestants  NDP, Liberal, Conservative and Wexit…. no Green Party

Vote often, vote as much as allowed.  Cast a mail in ballot, attend an Advance Poll – do not wait for General Voting day.

Comments

  1. We’re only allowed one vote each, so I don’t understand your comment to “Vote often”. That, to me, is misleading.

    Publisher: But not spelled wrongly ?? It is a bit of humour in the fake news world of DT

    Reply

